BIZNOTE: Aimee Owenz food truck closing

(October photo courtesy Aimee Owenz)

The sister-and-brother team who operate the Aimee Owenz food truck at 35th/Barton have sad news: “We wanted to let the West Seattle Community that we are unfortunately closing. Our last day will be Saturday, April 26th, unless we run out of food before.” Jenn and Zach opened Aimee Owenz about half a year ago, but it’s been a tough time, not just the kinds of challenges facing any new entrepreneurs – we asked Jenn if there was more that she could say, and she replied: “We lost our mom and grandma during this time and need to focus on ourselves. Bad timing too, with the economy being uncertain and the cost of food rising, it is too risky.” Their truck is for sale, too, she added: “If anyone wants to purchase the truck, they can email us at aimeeowenz06@gmail.com.”