WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 29 things to know

(Schmitz Preserve Park photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Get your Irish music on as this pre-St. Patrick’s Day weekend begins – two opportunities are part of the slate for your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar. We start with a traffic alert:

TRAFFIC NOTE: WSDOT is closing the two right lanes of NB Highway 99 across the First Avenue South Bridge until 1 pm for bridge-deck work.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales end this weekend! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy). ‘

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS CLEARANCE SALE: Continuing this weekend! “We’re offering our best discounts of the season on all of our winter gear!” says Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). Open 10 am-6 pm today.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Jon Wall with originals and covers on ukulele and harmonica, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. 13-week series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time returns at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE HANDBUILT ANIMALS: 1-3 pm, join Kristen for this session at The Clay Cauldron. Our calendar listing explains how to register. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: Go cheer the home team on bout night! “Legends in the Rink,” 4:15 pm-8 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW) – see ticketing and other info in our calendar listing.

IRISH-THEMED RAINBOW BINGO: “Queens of the Green,” 6:30 pm fundraiser for the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation at WS Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – get tickets here.

IRISH FEST 2: Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center) hosts five bands – including West Seattle musicians – starting at 8 pm, benefiting SMASH.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest and Friends, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

IRISH/SCOTTISH MUSIC AT KENYON HALL: The Home Rulers perform – doors 7, show 7:30, at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – tickets here.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Drew Martin presents his newest album, “Where’s Your Feet?” No cover, all ages. (4559 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge ends this weekend. 7:15 pm and later entry times tonight; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

‘MUSIC FOR THE SOUL’: Northwest Symphony Orchestra in concert at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), 8 pm. More info and ticket link in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight – BendreTheGiant, Wind-Up Birds, Verboten, Shark Out! Doors 7, music 8, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm with Soul Focus FM at Revelry Room – check here to see who. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing! 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome to be listed on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!