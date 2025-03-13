West Seattle Art Walk, lunar eclipse, spooky and stirring stories, more for your Thursday

Top of our list today, it’s the second Thursday of the month, so it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

That’s the list of tonight’s Art Walk venues – some with artist receptions tonight, some with food/drink specials for Art Walk’ers, some with both! The locations are all around the West Seattle peninsula, with concentrations in the three Junctions. Specific artists’ shows are previewed here. The artists displaying tonight include Tilden School (WSB sponsor) students at John L. Scott in The Junction (4445 California SW), 5-8 pm.

Also today/tonight, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are other highlights (something to add? please let us know!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Exactly one week until spring! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SPORTS: Spring seasons are starting for high-school sports! Two games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) today – Chief Sealth IHS baseball vs. Sultan at 4 pm, CSIHS fastpitch softball vs. Edmonds-Woodway at 4:30 pm.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today, after school! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle, through this weekend.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY POP-UP: The long-distance-advocacy group adds an extra gathering this week, 4-6 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s The Original Philly’s.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also tonight, run 3 miles, or walk a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s friendly, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! Viscon is an Art Walk venue, too.

GHOST STORIES: Irish and Celtic ghost stories at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Black women in Washington in the civil-rights movement are the focus of tonight’s online presentation by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, 6 pm. More info, and the registration link, in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run now departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: One more way to get moving! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

LISTENING PARTY: Be among the first to hear My Morning Jacket‘s new album “Is,” 7 pm listening party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Nada Rosa, starting at 8 pm.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: If the skies clear enough to see tonight’s total eclipse of the moon, expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen says “it starts for us” around 9 pm – she has other key times here.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!: