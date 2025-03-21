WEEKEND PREVIEW: 2 ways to donate to ‘Scouting for Food’ on Saturday

Got your nonperishable food bagged up for this door-to-door and dropoff drive on Saturday? Pack 793 sends a reminder:

Don’t forget, Cub Scout Pack 793 will be out collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank on Saturday between 10 am and 12 pm. If you live between California, Admiral, 37th, and Hanford, you should have gotten a door hanger, and the scouts will pick up from you in person. If you’re not in the covered area and still want to donate, scouts will be accepting donations in the parking lot off Walnut between Hiawatha Playfield and West Seattle High School.

(Pack 793 scouts at WS Food Bank)

All donations go to the WS Food Bank; the list of items they’ll accept, from their website:

“We will gratefully accept non-perishable food items that are unopened and in good condition. Canned goods that are low-sodium or no sugar added are great for our clients with dietary restrictions. We also accept any fresh fruit or produce, but please clean it first! We accept donations of pet food and kitty litter (opened bags of dry food are acceptable) for our Pet Pantry and diapers and formula for our Baby & Child Corner.”

https://westseattlefoodbank.org/donate-food for more details

Last year Pack 793 donated over 1,000 pounds of food – the most of any unit in West Seattle – and they’re hoping to smash that record this year. Please Join Pack 793 in making a difference — every can and box of food helps!

For more information, visit pack793.com.