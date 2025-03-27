Sound Transit Board votes unanimously to appoint Dow Constantine as next CEO

We’re in the Sound Transit board room at Union Station downtown, where ST board members have just voted unanimously to appoint Dow Constantine – the West Seattleite in his fourth and final term as King County Executive – as the transit agency’s CEO. The vote followed their search consultant’s recap of the process, including defense of the candidate confidentiality, and members’ reiteration of their confidence that Constantine was the most qualified and will “hit the ground running.” Board members’ remarks also acknowledged the big issues facing the agency, and one mentioned that Constantine “will not get a honeymoon” – those issues need to be addressed fast. As we reported yesterday, his starting salary will be $450,000. He entered the board room right after the vote and is speaking next. More to come.