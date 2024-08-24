PHOTOS: Caftans and curls abound at West Seattle Mrs. Roper Romp 2024

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Somehow, a side character from 1970s-1980s TV has become a 2020s phenomenon … coast to coast, dressing up like Helen Roper from TV’s “Three’s Company” and its spinoff “The Ropers” is hot. West Seattle is not immune, as a big event today proved: We counted more than 100 Helen Roper wannabes in caftans and wigs for today’s West Seattle Mrs. Roper Romp:

Their photo-op gathering this evening at Junction Plaza Park came hours into the event, which was far more than a classic pub crawl – as organizers said, they hoped the Mrs. Ropers would come to The Junction and spend the day shopping and dining too.

There was certainly enough energy and exuberance to illuminate The Junction for hours.

More than two dozen businesses offered incentives for the caftan-clad revelers to come in and spend – and we heard reports early on that some were doing exactly that:

Hours of fun followed the park photos.

Some are still out there at this hour, raising Hel..en.