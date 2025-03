For one day later this month, the vacant ex-Bed Bath and Beyond/Spirit Halloween space at Westwood Village will have a new use: Two weeks from today, on Saturday, March 22, that space will be home to a big resource fair meant to connect people with services to improve their lives. Here’s the official flyer, sent to us by Seattle Police Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite:

No pre-registration requested – just show up between 11 am and 3 pm March 22.