MISSING: Have you seen 12-year-old Mary?

This missing child may be in West Seattle, so we’ve been asked to publish this:

Please help us locate Mary Violet. She has been missing from her loving South Park home since Friday, March 7th at 4:45. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jean shorts. Mary Violet is 4’8”, 12 years old, 100 pounds, black hair, medium build. Finding Mary is extremely urgent because she has type 1 Diabetes and is insulin dependent. She also has learning disabilities. Mary was last seen at Westwood Village today, Saturday, March 8th at 11:30 am by a classmate. If you see Mary, or have any info, call her mom Kelly at 206-518-4415.