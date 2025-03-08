West Seattle, Washington

08 Saturday

MISSING: Have you seen 12-year-old Mary?

March 8, 2025 8:57 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   South Park | West Seattle news | Westwood

This missing child may be in West Seattle, so we’ve been asked to publish this:

Please help us locate Mary Violet. She has been missing from her loving South Park home since Friday, March 7th at 4:45. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jean shorts. Mary Violet is 4’8”, 12 years old, 100 pounds, black hair, medium build. Finding Mary is extremely urgent because she has type 1 Diabetes and is insulin dependent. She also has learning disabilities. Mary was last seen at Westwood Village today, Saturday, March 8th at 11:30 am by a classmate. If you see Mary, or have any info, call her mom Kelly at 206-518-4415.

(Added: The police report # is 25-62602.)

2 Replies to "MISSING: Have you seen 12-year-old Mary?"

  • Workdowntown March 8, 2025 (9:06 pm)
    Please say she’s OK. Hugs. 

  • Lesley March 8, 2025 (9:27 pm)
    Praying West Seattle and beyond can bring this baby home tonight. Pleas come home Mary Violet. 

