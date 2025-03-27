West Seattle, Washington

Here’s when Seattle Parks wants to close Alki Beach, Don Armeni Boat Ramp this summer. One more West Seattle park proposed for changes too

March 27, 2025 7:56 pm
With about two months to go until Memorial Day, Seattle Parks has just unveiled its proposed plan for Alki Beach Park and Don Armeni Boat Ramp hours this summer – and it’s proposing a permanent change for Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Deputy superintendent Daisy Catague just briefed the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners on this year’s proposed hours, pending a public hearing and vote next month. First, from the slide deck used for the briefing, here’s the list including Alki (which would have the same closing time as last summer):

“Seasonal” means Memorial Day to Labor Day, Catague explained. The key word on that slide, however, is “permanent”; for the last several years, changes have been made, always explained as a “pilot” project. Parks is also proposing a permanent seasonal change for Don Armeni Boat Ramp:

Parks also is proposing permanently shifting Hamilton Viewpoint Park hours, currently 4 am to 11:30 pm, changing to 6 am to 10 pm. Catague says there was a pilot of those hours dating back to 2015. If you want to have a say in the process, here’s the timeline:

The hearing and vote will be at meetings of the Parks and Rec Board, and you can participate either in person at Park HQ downtown, or remotely – agendas will appear here.

