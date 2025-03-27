Here’s when Seattle Parks wants to close Alki Beach, Don Armeni Boat Ramp this summer. One more West Seattle park proposed for changes too

With about two months to go until Memorial Day, Seattle Parks has just unveiled its proposed plan for Alki Beach Park and Don Armeni Boat Ramp hours this summer – and it’s proposing a permanent change for Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Deputy superintendent Daisy Catague just briefed the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners on this year’s proposed hours, pending a public hearing and vote next month. First, from the slide deck used for the briefing, here’s the list including Alki (which would have the same closing time as last summer):

“Seasonal” means Memorial Day to Labor Day, Catague explained. The key word on that slide, however, is “permanent”; for the last several years, changes have been made, always explained as a “pilot” project. Parks is also proposing a permanent seasonal change for Don Armeni Boat Ramp:

Parks also is proposing permanently shifting Hamilton Viewpoint Park hours, currently 4 am to 11:30 pm, changing to 6 am to 10 pm. Catague says there was a pilot of those hours dating back to 2015. If you want to have a say in the process, here’s the timeline:

The hearing and vote will be at meetings of the Parks and Rec Board, and you can participate either in person at Park HQ downtown, or remotely – agendas will appear here.