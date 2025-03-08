HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle recycle/reuse/shredding dropoff event of the year

9:20 AM: We’re on Puget Ridge to check out what’s happening in the first hour of this morning’s recycling/reusing/dropoff event in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association. For starters, the line of cars stretches about a block past the SSC south entrance. Updates to come.

9:45 AM: Once you’re in the lot, things appear to be moving smoothly. Parking is to the west; the trucks are in a line to the east; lots of volunteers to direct you, and carts on wheels that you can borrow if you need one.

Above, that’s WSJA executive director Chris Mackay directing drivers as they arrive for dropoffs.