CONGRATULATIONS! Honors for six West Seattle High School student-athletes

Six West Seattle High School student-athletes were honored at the Washington Athletic Club‘s recent 101 Club Scholar-Athlete Banquet. WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson provided the photo and short bios of the half-dozen honorees:

Isabella Baber

Isabella Baber competed in swim & dive, cheerleading, basketball, and water polo, demonstrating exceptional versatility as a multi-sport athlete. A captain of the swim & dive team, she led with consistency and poise while exemplifying what it means to be a multi-sport student-athlete. Known for her positivity, competitive drive, and unwavering support of her teammates, Isabella made a meaningful impact across every program she was part of. She will attend San Diego State University to study business.

Kaila Ignacio

Kaila Ignacio competed in both softball and girls’ flag football, serving as captain of the softball team. A four-year varsity letterwinner in softball, she earned multiple All-Division and All-Metro League honors. Throughout her time at West Seattle, she has been a consistent leader, dedicated competitor, and supportive teammate. Kaila will attend Loyola Marymount University, where she plans to study Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

Thea-Jane Harnish

Thea-Jane Harnish competed in both soccer and girls’ flag football, serving as a captain of the flag football team. She played a pivotal role in launching the girls’ flag-football program at West Seattle, helping build it from the ground up and creating lasting opportunities for future athletes. Known for her leadership, energy, and commitment to growing the game, she set a strong foundation for the program’s success. Thea-Jane will attend the University of Washington to study Women’s Studies.

William Frederick

William Frederick competed in both cross country and track & field, serving as a team captain in each sport. A four-year athlete in both programs, he has consistently demonstrated leadership, commitment, and reliability across all seasons. He is known as a positive, supportive teammate as well as for his fearless competitiveness and gritty racing ability in high-pressure moments. William is a school record holder and a state place winner in the boys 4x400m relay. William plans to study music and is currently undecided on his college choice.

Sorin Smith

Sorin Smith competed in football and track & field, serving as a captain in both programs. A four-year contributor in each, he has been a leader on and off the field. Known for his high character, coachability, and relentless work ethic, he has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches alike. In football, he earned All-Division honors in recognition of his performance and impact. In track & field, he has been a versatile and important contributor over the past two seasons, helping strengthen the program in multiple events. Sorin plans to major in psychology and is currently undecided on his college choice.

Jeremy O’Keefe

Jeremy O’Keefe competed in swim & dive, cross country, and track & field, serving as a captain of the swim & dive team. A dedicated multi-sport athlete, he is known for his strong work ethic, coachability, and commitment to his teammates. His leadership and consistency have made him a valuable presence across all three programs. Jeremy will attend Whitworth University, where he plans to study aerospace engineering and continue competing in swim & dive.