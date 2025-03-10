Dance with West Seattle Big Band at WSHS benefit Friday

(WSB video)

That’s the West Seattle Big Band> at December’s Admiral Church concert. Your next chance to see/hear/dance with them is Friday at West Seattle High School and you have three more days to buy advance discount tickets – here’s the announcement:

We are excited to invite you to our 13th annual Big Band Dinner Dance on Friday, March 14th! There will be music provided by the whole music program, dinner prepared by our very own Culinary Arts program, a silent auction, dancing, and the wonderful West Seattle Big Band directed by Jim Edwards.

Dust off those dancing shoes (or not … dancing is optional) and get yourself tickets to one of the best events of the year!

Proceeds benefit the whole music program at WSHS!

TICKETS:

Dinner & Dance tickets: $30 when pre-purchased (by March 12th); $35 at the door (if available)

Dance only tickets: $10