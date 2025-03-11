ALKI ELEMENTARY PROJECT: Another construction milestone; playground preview

Two updates on the Alki Elementary construction (on the site of the old school, 3010 59th SW):

ABOVE-GROUND CONSTRUCTION: Two weeks ago, we mentioned the slab pour. That paved the way – literally – for the framing, which is visible from outside the construction fencing, as our photo shows. You can get an on-site view from the project webcam.

PLAYGROUND CONCEPTS: Seattle Public Schools project spokesperson Tina Christiansen told us the project website has just been updated with a preview of the play equipment that’s in the works for the city-owned playground on the north side of the school (south side of Alki Playfield). Here’s one of the boards you’ll see at that link:

Alki Elementary is scheduled to move into the new school for the 2026-2027 school year, and SPS says the playground should be complete in “early-to-mid-2026,” in collaboration with Seattle Parks.