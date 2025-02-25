WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: Midday updates

The wind hasn’t entirely ebbed yet, but the official alert expired at 10 am and – at least in our observation – things are calming. Much of what we covered in our morning report has been resolved, so we’re starting fresh here with midday updates:

(Photo sent by Taylor)

TREE TROUBLE: The major roadblocking trees (Delridge Way, Olson Place, Holden) have been cleared by SDOT, as noted in our earlier coverage. But others are still awaiting clearance – like the one in the photo above, in the park near Delridge Community Center, west of the skatepark (thanks to everyone who sent tips and photos). And here’s another downed park tree, with some backstory:

This tree is at Highland Park. The large downed portion is covering half the road on SW Thistle between 11th and 12th. As seen in the photo, the city knows about it and has already put caution tape around it this morning. This is a favorite climbing tree of many kids who visit this park.

Seattle Parks also reissued its reminder that forested parks are places to avoid during high wind, and in general, when the wind kicks up, stay out from under trees. … In South Admiral, a texter reports this tree partly blocking at Walnut/Manning:

POWER OUTAGES: Many power outages were triggered by trees – City Light crews have been busy all night and morning – Al sent this photo from 47th/Eddy:

The largest remaining West Seattle outages are 1,600+ customers on the central west side of the peninsula, and almost 500 in Puget Ridge/Pigeon Point/North Delridge (see the darker markers):

We’ll continue adding to this story in the hours ahead – in general, give yourself extra time if you have to go somewhere, because you might encounter a downed-tree detour, or an intersection that’s stop-all-ways because a sign’s down or a signal’s out.