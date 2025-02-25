WEATHER, POWER OUTAGES, TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Stormy Tuesday morning updates

Good morning – it’s Tuesday, February 25, and strong wind has been pummeling our area all night.

WEATHER UPDATE

The High Wind Warning alert remains in effect until 10 am. Otherwise, the forecast is for on-and-off rain, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:56 am and 5:48 pm.

POWER OUTAGES

6:08 AM: The Delridge/Thistle tree mentioned below has also just taken out power for 6,100 homes/businesses from Highland Park to White Center to South Park.

EARLIER: The Seattle City Light map shows scattered outages around the peninsula (as well as elsewhere in SCL territory) – the largest is about 500 customers in the Puget Ridge area, and about 200 around Alki Point, plus the 100-customer second Seaview outage noted earlier.

TRAFFIC TROUBLE, INCLUDING TREES

6 AM: The wind has brought down some trees that SDOT crews are dealing with; we’ve just heard a dispatch for a tree blocking Delridge/Thistle, while earlier tonight, one was reported on 35th near Holden (screenshot added).

ADDED 6:41 AM: And this tree’s blocking Holden about a block west of Delridge, per the texter who sent photo:

Please let us know if you come across any closures – 206-293-6302 text or voice.

SCHOOL CHANGES

ADDED 6:33 AM: The Highline district just south of West Seattle is on a two-hour delay. Any other changes? 206-293-6302.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!