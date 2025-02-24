WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert upgraded to High Wind Warning

The National Weather Service has upgraded the wind alert for our area to a High Wind Warning, in effect now through 10 am Tuesday. In part, the alert says, “South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph (are) expected.” As always, we appreciate hearing from you about storm effects – power outages, toppled trees – so once you’ve reported to authorities (206-684-3000 for City Light, 206-684-ROAD for SDOT, or 911 if it’s an immediate safety risk), you can text/phone us at 206-293-6302.