WEST SEATTLE SNOW: SPU cancels today’s trash, recycling, yard/food waste pickups; rest of week delayed

Here’s the official announcement of today’s cancellation, plus delays for the rest of the week, from Seattle Public Utilities:

Due to winter weather conditions, there will be no residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup in Seattle today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025. SPU’s North and South transfer stations will open at 10 a.m. today.

Weather and road conditions permitting, garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste service will resume Thursday, February 6, on a revised schedule — with customers scheduled for pickup today, Wednesday, February 5, collected tomorrow. All remaining residential services will be delayed one day this week. For example, if your regular collection day is Friday, your garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste will be collected on Saturday this week. Customers should be sure to have their containers out by 7 a.m. to ensure collection.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out twice their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day.