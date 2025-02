About the same time police were dispatched to the flipped car on the bridge, they got word of a carjacking and assault. The victim is reported to have been carjacked near Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW) and assaulted in the process; he went to the Harbor Avenue 7-11 and SFD medics treated him there. The stolen car is described as a 2006 black Porsche Cayenne. No other info so far.