WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Barber-shop break-in (video added)

5:03 PM: Thanks for the tip. The door is boarded up at Classic Cut Barbershop on the northwest corner of 35th/Roxbury because of a burglary. We went over to follow up on the tip, and they told us it happened around 2 am today, but the burglar left without getting anything; an alarm went off in the building, and the owners of a neighboring business let them know. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 25-042352.

ADDED 5:31 PM: Classic Cut Barbershop proprietor Feras just sent us the photo above, showing the mess before the door was boarded up, and two short clips below showing the burglar: