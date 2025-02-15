West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Barber-shop break-in (video added)

February 15, 2025 5:03 pm
5:03 PM: Thanks for the tip. The door is boarded up at Classic Cut Barbershop on the northwest corner of 35th/Roxbury because of a burglary. We went over to follow up on the tip, and they told us it happened around 2 am today, but the burglar left without getting anything; an alarm went off in the building, and the owners of a neighboring business let them know. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 25-042352.

ADDED 5:31 PM: Classic Cut Barbershop proprietor Feras just sent us the photo above, showing the mess before the door was boarded up, and two short clips below showing the burglar:

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Barber-shop break-in (video added)"

  • GL February 15, 2025 (5:17 pm)
    As one stylist to the next…I AM SO SORRY! I’m happy to hear that they didn’t abscond with anything. 

  • KT February 15, 2025 (5:20 pm)
    Oh, glad nothing was stolen.  We drove by about 8 a.m. and the door wasn’t boarded up yet.

  • ltm..mgm February 15, 2025 (5:59 pm)
    My husband has gotten his hair cut a few times since they opened and the people there are the best. He will be going in tomorrow if they’re open and or Monday for sure!

  • Frustrated February 15, 2025 (8:03 pm)
    I’m sorry this happened to you. I’m glad nothing was stolen, at least.  So frustrated with all the crime in West Seattle.  Best of luck to you!

  • Wallflower February 16, 2025 (9:16 am)
    I’m really glad the birds and their babies were taken home due to the cold before this happened.  Some people just suck so bad.

  • The Manager February 16, 2025 (4:07 pm)
    When is all of this going to stop? I am sorry that this happened. And they did have a loss! His smashed door is going to be about a $1000 to replace. I had to replace ours and it was that amount just for the door not counting  labor!I have 2 apt buildings, one of which gets broken into on a weekly basis. We have multiple doors all of which have been destroyed and thousands upon thousands in repairs from mailbox breakins and mail theft to insane building damages. We have security cameras and the newest in locks and security and the creeps do not care. I have video of many waving at the camera. The latest is the camera system ripped out by the wires and not repairable can only replace. No one will help, Seattle PD expresses their concern and apologize but mostly do not even come to the property. So I do not even call anymore. So very sad it has become in SW Seattle. 

  • Lisa February 16, 2025 (10:43 pm)
    So sad this is happening.  With so many people homeless or unable to afford rent, some businesses could let people live in their buildings to deter breakins.  They wouldn’t have to confront people as most times knowing someone lives in building keeps property safe, like house sitting.A win win!!!

    • Wsresident February 17, 2025 (7:32 am)
      I guess I’d wonder why our business’ should open our doors to homeless, but no one will open their homes or churches?! Help me understand. 

