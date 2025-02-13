Three new things the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA wants you to know about

West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) branch executive Cleveland King sends word of three things to know about: First, the 2025 fundraising kickoff event is set for 6 pm March 5 at the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) – here’s your invite to that; you are promised a fun time and a way to support making Y programs available to more people. Next, they’re starting up competitive basketball at both the Fauntleroy and Triangle locations, and tryouts are coming up next month, for girls and boys, 3rd through 8th grade. Here’s the flyer with dates and times; registration is open now. Finally, also for youth, sports-performance training will be offered at the main location in The Triangle, for ages 10 through 18 – you can find out more about that here.