PRESIDENTS DAY 2025: West Seattle notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

6:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to Monday, February 17th, Presidents Day. Here’s what you should know:

TRANSPORTATION

Transit – Regular Water Taxi service today; Metro is on a regular weekday schedule too; no planned state-ferry changes; here’s the Sound Transit holiday plan

Traffic cameras – Here’s our page of West Seattle-relevant cameras; the citywide map is here

Parking – No charge today for pay-station spaces on city streets in neighborhoods with them

OTHER SERVICES

Schools – Closed (for some, including Seattle Public Schools, no classes all week – mid-winter break)

Libraries – Closed

Parks facilities – Here’s what’s closed and what’s open

Mail – Holiday for most USPS facilities/services

Banks – Holiday

WEATHER

Intermittent rain, high in the mid- to upper 40s.

EVENTS

Check the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar to see our list of regular Monday night happenings.

If you see news – including traffic trouble – please call or text 206-293-6302 when you can do so safely – thank you!