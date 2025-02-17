West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

43℉

PRESIDENTS DAY 2025: West Seattle notes

February 17, 2025 6:02 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

6:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to Monday, February 17th, Presidents Day. Here’s what you should know:

TRANSPORTATION

TransitRegular Water Taxi service today; Metro is on a regular weekday schedule too; no planned state-ferry changes; here’s the Sound Transit holiday plan

Traffic cameras – Here’s our page of West Seattle-relevant cameras; the citywide map is here

ParkingNo charge today for pay-station spaces on city streets in neighborhoods with them

OTHER SERVICES

Schools – Closed (for some, including Seattle Public Schools, no classes all week – mid-winter break)

LibrariesClosed

Parks facilities – Here’s what’s closed and what’s open

MailHoliday for most USPS facilities/services

BanksHoliday

WEATHER

Intermittent rain, high in the mid- to upper 40s.

EVENTS

Check the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar to see our list of regular Monday night happenings.

If you see news – including traffic trouble – please call or text 206-293-6302 when you can do so safely – thank you!

5 Replies to "PRESIDENTS DAY 2025: West Seattle notes"

  • ltm..mgm February 17, 2025 (6:51 am)
    Holy cow Jerry what an up front and close picture!

  • sc February 17, 2025 (8:48 am)
    Ben Franklin wanted the wild turkey (not the one we eat at Thanksgiving!) for the national bird.  This was because eagles would eat already dead animals.  Ben lost!

  • DeportMusk February 17, 2025 (9:14 am)
    Are there any protests taking place in West Seattle today? 

    • WSB February 17, 2025 (9:36 am)
      We haven’t received any announcements. The Postcards4Democracy mailing list mentioned one at noon at the federal building downtown.

  • justme February 17, 2025 (9:29 am)
    Wow, nice Jerry!

