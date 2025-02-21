Memorial service planned March 8 for William J. Code, 1921-2024

Family and friends will gather March 8 to remember Bill Code, and are sharing this remembrance with his community now:

William John Code

Aug. 24, 1921-Dec. 4, 2024

Bill, to his great surprise, but no doubt thanks to his clean living, generous heart, and incredible willpower, reached the age of 103. Born in Seattle, he grew up on Queen Anne Hill and developed a circle of friends with whom he remained close throughout his life. When Bill was 15, his father passed away, but he was well-loved and supported by a strong mother, Elizabeth, and an older brother, Clar. In 10th grade, Bill chose to be baptized at the Queen Anne Baptist Church, the dawn of his deep and abiding faith. The YMCA was the other touchstone and source of guidance in his life. He loved going to Camp Orkila and playing sports of all kinds, especially basketball. During his senior year, Bill captained the high school team, which in turn won the all-city championship. Bill went on to play basketball at the University of Washington, but his athletic career came to an end with the US entry into World War II. Bill joined the Naval Air Corps and trained as a fighter pilot, flying a Corsair in the Pacific theater.

After the war, Bill’s mom insisted that he come home and finish his education at the UW, which was a good thing because he became reacquainted with fellow Queen Anne graduate, Betty Blair. Within two years, they were married and off to Chicago for a graduate program in social work. Bill had found a partner who could more than match his energy level and active lifestyle over the next 76 years.

Bill and Betty moved to West Seattle in 1952. They raised three children, volunteered with school programs and scouts, and spent many a weekend on the Key Peninsula developing a piece of property while also camping, fishing, and waterskiing with the kids. Bill and Betty were active members at West Side Presbyterian Church, where for almost 30 years, they ran a monthly lunch and entertainment program for people with disabilities. They felt blessed to be part of the West Side faith community and cherished their many church-related friendships.

Bill started his working career at the Seattle YMCA with the goal of giving back to an organization that had served him well. Later, to spend more time with family, he took a position at Cascade Chemical Company, eventually buying the business and expanding into Oregon. At age 76, Bill retired and sold Cascade to his sons, which gave Bill and Betty time to travel, golf, and attend the college graduations of five grandchildren. Bill loved his family and his country and did not take a minute of his 103 years for granted.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty, and children, Bob (Mary), Merilee (Scott), and Jim (Claire), 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 8th at West Side Presbyterian Church, 3601 California Ave. SW. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Bill with a donation to his church or the Seattle YMCA’s Camping and Outdoor Leadership Program.