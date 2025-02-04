Chief Sealth IHS principal arrested for alleged DUI, district tells families; records show case involved West Seattle Bridge flipped-car crash

Thanks to the multiple readers who have forwarded this announcement sent to Chief Sealth International High School families:

Dear Chief Sealth International families and staff,

We are writing to share some important personnel information with you.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Principal Ray Garcia-Morales was arrested by the Seattle Police Department for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. He was immediately placed on administrative leave until further notice.

According to court records, no charges were filed, and the case has been closed. As this is a personnel issue, further details are confidential to protect privacy rights.

Assistant Principal Hope Perry will be stepping in to serve in his absence. Please feel free to reach out to her with school-related questions.

As other questions arise concerning this sensitive matter, please send them to publicaffairs@seattleschools.org.

Sincerely,

Bev Redmond

Chief of Staff

Seattle Public Schools