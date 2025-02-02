UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at Fauntleroy end of westbound West Seattle Bridge

12:07 AM: SFD ad SPD are on their way to the Fauntleroy end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge, where the live traffic camera shows a flipped car.

12:12 AM: According to emergency radio, whoever was in the car got out safely. A texter just sent this ground-level view:

The one SFD unit originally sent was canceled quickly, indicating no serious injuries.

12:31 AM: There’s also been no indication of another vehicle involved. Police remain on scene awaiting a tow truck.

12:43 AM: The tow truck has arrived, and they’re expecting to have to block traffic for a bit while the tow crew gets the car hooked up and righted;