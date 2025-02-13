13 options for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Marina Clough)

Friday has arrived! Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BLACK HISTORY ART EXHIBIT: Visit the Washington State Black Legacy Institute‘s first major exhibit, 11 am-6 pm. (2656 42nd SW)

FREE TAX HELP: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, appointments recommended.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon-12:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: The West Seattle HS boys play Garfield at Bellevue College, 3:30 pm. (3000 Landerholm Circle SE)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Steve Itterly and Friends perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, no cover, all ages.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Join the party to hear “So Close to What” by Tate McRae, 7 pm, free/all ages. (4559 California SW).

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Songwriter Incubator open-mic night – 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music. (7904 35th SW)

‘COVENANT’: Third weekend for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm, tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Baby Crow Flight School, AR Band, Cooper Point Rd, doors at 7 pm and music at 8 pm, details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Twilight tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Little Sister, Norman Baker and the Backroads.

