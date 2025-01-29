West Seattle Urbanism, basketball, bingo, running, trivia, more for your Wednesday

(Chilly crow, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NO LIBRARY CHANGES HERE: You might hear about the Seattle Public Library system making some days/hours changes starting today. We compared before/after schedules and did NOT find any changes at libraries in West Seattle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am in Lincoln Park – meet up at 47th/Fauntleroy to “move together in nature.”

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT CANCELED: No reading time today because the shop is closed for its move to The Junction.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: Canceled today per SPL website.

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Don’t know much about the WS Tool Library? Learn about it via last month’s West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: New group meets, as previewed here, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction (4752 California SW).

DRAG BINGO: 6 pm at Pine Lake Cellars with Jolene Granby. Free to play! Prizes! (5405 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

PIANO NIGHT: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

YOGA/MEDITATION/GONG BATH: 7-8:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska), $35, ticket info here.

BASKETBALL: One home game tonight – the West Seattle HS girls host Roosevelt, varsity at 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show your stuff? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

