West Seattle Preschool Fair, evening tidepooling, trivia, basketball, more for your Tuesday

(Recent Alki scene, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s today’s list – highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can preview what’s happening days, weeks, even months ahead:

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues post-election – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: First lunch meeting of 2025, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), with guest speaker King County Executive Dow Constantine; also, a tribute to WSB co-founder Patrick Sand.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR (WSB sponsor): Meet reps from 15 area preschools, all in one place, the Hope Lutheran School North Campus gym (4100 SW Genesee) – no preregistration required, admission is free, drop in between 5:30 and 7 pm. Our preview has the list of preschools planning to participate.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: 6 pm, first class of 2025, at High Point Community Center. All levels welcome. (6920 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the free weekly track run.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

TIDEPOOLING: Join Seattle Parks at Me-Kwa-Mooks (4500 block Beach Drive SW), 7 pm, to walk across the street and explore tidepools, 7-9 pm. Preregistration and fee required – do that here.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Now SIX trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … Just added; Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Two varsity home games tonight. Chief Sealth IHS hosts Seattle Academy (2600 SW Thistle); West Seattle HS hosts Garfield (3000 California SW), both at 7:30 pm.

Hosting an event? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!