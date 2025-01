(Photo by Rosalie Miller – sea star during recent nighttime low tide)

It won’t be a low-low tide but if you’d like to head out on a West Seattle beach with an environmental educator, Seattle Parks is offering the opportunity this Tuesday night (January 7) at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook. Their event is set for 7 to 9 pm – meet at Me-Kwa-Mooks (4430 Beach Drive SW), across the street. Registration is required in advance, and there’s a fee – here’s where to sign up.