WEEK AHEAD: Two days until West Seattle Preschool Fair

Another reminder that this year’s West Seattle Preschool Fair (WSB sponsor) is coming up Tuesday night – meet reps from 15 local preschools, all in one place, at one time, 5:30 pm-7 pm January 7th at the Hope School Gym (4100 SW Genesee). Here’s the list of schools planning to participate:

The Preschool Fair is a drop-in event, no RSVP necessary. If you’re driving, a parking lot is directly across Genesee from the gym entrance.