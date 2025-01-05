WEEK AHEAD: Two days until West Seattle Preschool Fair

Another reminder that this year’s West Seattle Preschool Fair (WSB sponsor) is coming up Tuesday night – meet reps from 15 local preschools, all in one place, at one time, 5:30 pm-7 pm January 7th at the Hope School Gym (4100 SW Genesee). Here’s the list of schools planning to participate:
Schools Attending:
ARK Preschool
Bloom Preschool
Cometa Playschool
Community School of West Seattle
Fauntleroy Children’s Center
Giddens School
Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School
Holy Rosary Preschool
Hope Lutheran School
Our Lady of Guadalupe Early Learning Center
South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools
Southwest Early Learning Bilingual Preschool
St. Bernadette Early Learning Center
The Cove School
Westside School
The Preschool Fair is a drop-in event, no RSVP necessary. If you’re driving, a parking lot is directly across Genesee from the gym entrance.
