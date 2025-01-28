WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: What started with ‘illegal parking’ led to seizure of stolen guns

Seattle Police have released a summary of two weekend arrests in West Seattle that they say started with an investigation of “illegal parking.” Early Saturday morning, SPD says, “patrol officers located a vehicle illegally parked after hours in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue SW [map]. While speaking with the occupants, police saw a loaded handgun in the center console.” That led them to get the 27-year-old suspect out of the car and seize the gun, which they say “was previously reported stolen.” He was arrested for that; his passenger was found to also have a stolen handgun in his possession, police say – as well as a warrant from Federal Way. He allegedly tried to run, but SPD says he “was quickly apprehended.” In addition to the two stolen guns, the summary says, officers also found and confiscated nearly four grams of cocaine and 27.5 grams of fentanyl. The two suspects were booked into the King County Jail; we’re following up to try to find out their status.