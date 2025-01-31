WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Restaurant burglary

The report and photos are from Evan at Lady Jaye in The Junction, burglarized just before 5:30 this morning:

A couple of guys broke into Lady Jaye last night at 5:30 am. They broke through the back door, busted into the office and stole staff tips, cash, checkbooks and booze. Thankfully they didn’t totally trash the place and we will be open tonight with a little cleanup … There seems to be a lot of activity on California Ave these last few days.

Lady Jaye is on the west side of the 4500 block of California SW; on Thursday, we reported on incidents targeting HVAC equipment outside two buildings on the same side of the 4400 block.

UPDATE: Police report # for the Lady Jaye break-in is 25-028731.