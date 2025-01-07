WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire through a window

Another incident of early morning gunfire, according to a summary provided by Seattle Police, this time targeting a residence:

At 0121 hours, callers reported that shots had been fired in the 9400 block of 27 Av SW. Upon arrival, officers located one bullet hole through the window of a residence. The occupants of the residence refused to speak with officers or cooperate with the investigation, confirming only that no one was injured. A bullet fragment was located and placed into evidence. Surveillance footage was recovered and saved for the investigation.