WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation

7:04 PM: For the second time today, police are investigating gunfire in West Seattle. This time it was in an alley near 31st SW and SW Graham [map]. Police have just told dispatch they’ve found “numerous shell casings” after multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots. No indication of injuries so far.

7:20 PM: Officers have told dispatch that a residence in the area has bullet damage to its garage.

7:27 PM: So far, officers just reported, they’ve found “36 9mm casings.”

8:11 PM: SPD has now caught up with what they’re describing as a “victim vehicle” that has multiple bullet holes.