WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation

January 10, 2025 7:04 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 Crime | High Point | West Seattle news

7:04 PM: For the second time today, police are investigating gunfire in West Seattle. This time it was in an alley near 31st SW and SW Graham [map]. Police have just told dispatch they’ve found “numerous shell casings” after multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots. No indication of injuries so far.

7:20 PM: Officers have told dispatch that a residence in the area has bullet damage to its garage.

7:27 PM: So far, officers just reported, they’ve found “36 9mm casings.”

8:11 PM: SPD has now caught up with what they’re describing as a “victim vehicle” that has multiple bullet holes.

  • DeeJay January 10, 2025 (7:11 pm)
    this is the SAME location, within 100 feet of the previous murder of the teenager a month or so back, and a previous driveby that without death the previous months.  SPD reports the suspect vehicle is a Dodge Challenger “Hellcat”

    • WSB January 10, 2025 (7:15 pm)
      So far they are describing that only as a POSSIBLE vehicle seen in the area. Have to be a bit careful with descriptions – the one in the 7-11 gunfire earlier today, for example, evolved about four times from the initial report (which also had the location wrong too) …

  • Jojo January 10, 2025 (7:20 pm)
    We’ve seen the red Challenger speeding up and down our street, racing around the roundabouts repeatedly. I do believe it’s associated with the gunfire because he’s always around when it happens. 

    • WSB January 10, 2025 (8:11 pm)
      And now that vehicle is described as the VICTIM vehicle, with “multiple bullet hole damage” (SPD has caught up with it).

  • Mad Citizen January 10, 2025 (7:47 pm)
    This has to stop. We’re tired of the gun violence in High Point.

    • Jojo January 10, 2025 (7:57 pm)
      Yes. It’s getting earlier and more frequent!

