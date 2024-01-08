West Seattle, Washington

08 Monday

46℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Teenager dies of injuries from post-carjacking West Seattle crash

January 8, 2024 8:12 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, December 29)

When we reported Saturday on the charges against a Burien carjacking suspect arrested in West Seattle on December 29, court documents said the teenager who crashed the stolen car shortly thereafter remained unidentified and in critical condition. According to today’s King County Medical Examiner’s Office list of death investigations, he has died. The KCMEO says he was 14 years old and died from burns suffered when the Suburban caught fire after colliding with a semi-truck at West Marginal and 2nd SW. There are no details such as residence or school. The adult suspect, 20-year-old Edil N. Pineda-Mencia, remains in the King County Jail awaiting arraignment on two felony charges.

Share This

3 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Teenager dies of injuries from post-carjacking West Seattle crash"

  • Laura January 8, 2024 (8:18 pm)
    Reply

    Horrible. Sad. When is this stupid madness going to stop. 

  • 937 January 8, 2024 (8:38 pm)
    Reply

    What a waste.

    What could’ve been.

  • Alki resident January 8, 2024 (8:56 pm)
    Reply

    I hope kids see this and learn from it. There’s way too many kids car jacking and stealing and they think they’re going to get a thrill and go home. Now the victim has to pick up the pieces and afford another vehicle and the family of the kid gets to live the rest of their lives without him. Parents, get a grip on your kids. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.