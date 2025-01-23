WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Noontime sighting

If you think coyotes only come out at night – think again. We just received that video from Rose in Gatewood, who reports, “At noon today we saw a big coyote walking down 39th Street next to Peace Lutheran Church between Thistle and Rose, going north. Got very close to someone walking their dog too and seemed pretty fearless.”

We’ve had daytime sightings before in our 15 years of coyote reports (scroll through the archive here), but they’re far outnumbered by nighttime/early morning sightings. Here’s succinct advice on what to do if you encounter one – most importantly, experts say, don’t run from it.