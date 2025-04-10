West Seattle Art Walk, Racoma at Easy Street, Words/Writers/SW Stories, park-hours hearing, ‘Athena’ opens, more for your Thursday

Big day and night around the peninsula! First, it’s West Seattle Art Walk night – here again is the venue list for both art exhibits and food/drink specials:

Our preview is here – don’t miss the Alki student-art displays – and this month’s guide to receptions and featured artists is here. Most events are 5-8 pm; scroll through this month’s guide for specifics. (WSB is an Art Walk sponsor.)

Now, here’s what else is happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ONLINE AUCTION’S LAST DAY: In advance of Friday night’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society spring gala, the online auction concludes today and is open to all for bidding – go here!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring is now in its fourth week! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get info on where they’re playing today.

SPORTS: – One local high-school game today – West Seattle HS fastpitch softball vs. Lincoln at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) at 4 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: This is also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: HPCS is also starting point tonight for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! And tonight – enjoy this quarter’s artist, as part of the West Seattle Art Walk.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly speaker series focuses on the history of photography this time – info, including how to get the link, is in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run now departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: Signups for young musicians is at 5, music at 6, during this monthly event at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Another way to get out on your feet tonight – meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

ALKI BEACH HOURS: As we’ve been reporting, Seattle Parks is looking at hours changes for Alki Beach Park, Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and Hamilton Viewpoint. Tonight is the Parks Board public hearing, 6:30 pm meeting – the agenda includes info on how to participate, either online or in-person (downtown)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Racoma‘s album-release show is at 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW)! Free, all ages.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock, starting at 7 pm.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Opening-night performance, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for the new production “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

COMEDY: This month’s edition of Jokes at The Junction, 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW).

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!