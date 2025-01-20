WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: 3 more sightings, north to south

Three more coyote reports:

ADMIRAL: From Johnny:

as I was returning home at 1 am this morning, I saw a pack of three coyotes leaving Hiawatha Park on Walnut Ave. They ran down Forest Ave and turned on Fairmount toward the Admiral Way Bridge. I tried to warn them that the road is closed for construction, but they didn’t even slow down. Quite rude, if you ask me.

GATEWOOD #1: About half an hour after Johnny’s email, this text came in: “Gatewood coyote caught a rabbit, 36th & Willow.” The accompanying photo was a bit too graphic for us to show; it indeed appeared to be a coyote with a small animal dangling from its mouth.

GATEWOOD #2: Natalie sent this report and accompanying photos tonight:

Coyote sighting. Spotted the Gatewood pack at 9:35 pm heading east across California coming up Othello from Lincoln Park. They continued east on SW Orchard heading toward 35th. They were not afraid of us whatsoever and kept switching positions to make sure one was behind us. All three were plump and super healthy. Made sure to tell them not to eat anyone’s pets tonight.

Of course the only way to ensure that is to not leave unaccompanied animals outside. That and other advice on discouraging them from hanging around can be found here (and many other places).