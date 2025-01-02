West Seattle Book Club, free fitness programs, music, more on our list for 2025’s first Thursday

We start today’s list with a holiday holdover …

(WSB photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: This morning is your last chance to see the Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees – some heartwarming, some humorous – and “vote” for your fave(s) with nonperishable food donations. (See the stack on the tree in our photo above, as an example.) Visit the Fellowship Hall before noon today. (9140 California SW)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where (and if!) they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Llama Fusion.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: A regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: You also can run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle – including sparkling wine!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run departs from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a walk in the park.

FREE FITNESS PROGRAMS – INFO NIGHT: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), it’s Info Night for two free fitness programs – 6:30 pm, Get Fit, half-marathon training program for beginners, and 7 pm, Full Fit, novice/intermediate group training for full marathon.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 6, music 7, for Static, Raved by the River, Blue Light, Femmes Eat Fruit. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: Your chance to drop in and read at multiple locations, some with food/drink specials! 7 pm – see the venues in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Marc Muller at 8:30 pm.

