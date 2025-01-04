WEST SEATTLE ART X 3: Reception tonight, make pottery Monday, Art Walk on Thursday

Three events at which you can view or make art in the next six days:

RECEPTION TONIGHT: Painter Christine Sharp of C Sharp Art just sent word of a reception tonight, 5-7 pm, at Alki Arts (6030 California SW) for a new exhibition that’ll be up throughout the month.

MAKE AN EGG HOLDER: Monday night, 6-9 pm, WSB team member Lora Radford has a few spots open in her Potterings class to make a ceramic egg holder. It’s explained here. The class is at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) and you can register here.

ART WALK THURSDAY: Again this year, WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk, so we’re reminding you today that the first Art Walk of the year is just a few days away – this month’s second Thursday is January 9th. You can start previewing venues (including those offering food and drink specials) via the map/list you’ll find here.