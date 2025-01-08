UPS driver from West Seattle recovering from getting attacked on the job in Belltown

A UPS delivery driver who lives in West Seattle is recovering from injuries after getting attacked on the job.

(Photos from GoFundMe.com page)

This happened three weeks ago in Belltown; we just learned about it this week when we got a note about a crowdfunding campaign to cover some of his expenses.

The driver, Jason Yates, has lived in West Seattle for 15 years, Arbor Heights for the past 10. His partner Sara Currie says he spent more than four years delivering a West Seattle route. He’s worked for UPS for 17 years.

We requested the police narrative for the incident after hearing from Sara. The narrative says Jason told police he parked his UPS truck in an alley in the 300 block of Lenora to make deliveries. The attacker’s vehicle, a dark SUV, was behind him, and another vehicle pulled behind that one, “trapping” the attacker, who asked Jason to move his truck so he could get out of the alley. According to the report, Jason said he had to make a delivery first. The attacker then is reported to have thrown a glass bottle at Jason, and then pinned him against a garage gate; Jason pulled out his phone to try to get a photo of the attacker, who then punched him in the head several times. A witness who saw this from a nearby building also confirmed seeing the attacker get out of his vehicle and punch Jason repeatedly, before backing out to leave the alley. Someone nearby got his license-plate number and gave it to police, who wrote in the report that it checked to an address in Federal Way, but said nothing more about the investigation status.

Sara says Jason spent more than a week in the hospital, and has more treatment and therapy ahead for head and body injuries; the crowdfunding campaign is meant to help cover those expenses as well as lost wages since he can’t work, and any costs incurred in pursuing justice in the case.