UPDATED LIST: Seattle Public Schools open houses/tours yet to come in West Seattle/South Park

Thanks for all the updates since we first published a list last week, after learning that Seattle Public Schools does not have a central page on its website this year for a comprehensive list of school tours/open houses. Throughout school-enrollment season, we’ve listed open houses and tours – for all types of schools – in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, but some happen in the morning, before our daily front-page event-reminder list, so here’s an updated list of what’s yet to come (minus the previously listed events that have already happened):

*West Seattle Elementary has three open houses coming up, starting tomorrow (Tuesday, January 28)

*West Seattle High School‘s open house for incoming students is set for this Thursday, January 30

*Denny International Middle School also has a open house this Thursday, 5 pm January 30

*Fairmount Park Elementary has tours on January 30 and February 25

*Sanislo Elementary has tours January 30 and February 4

*Concord International Elementary in South Park has an open house on February 6

*Roxhill Elementary has a tour February 6

*Madison Middle School‘s open house for incoming 6th graders is on February 6

*Louisa Boren STEM K-8 has eight events ahead on February 6, 11, and 13, all listed on this RSVP form

*Gatewood Elementary has morning and evening tours on February 12

Also:

*SPS says “many” (not all) schools will be represented at its Admissions Fair at district HQ on February 1

ANY OTHER EVENTS? If your school has an open house/tour event coming up but you haven’t sent us info for our calendar, it’s not too late – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!