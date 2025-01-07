TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Monday’s forecast sunshine never showed up. Today, patchy early morning fog is expected to precede clouds, with a high in the mid-40s. Sunrise/sunset – 7:56 am and 4:35 pm.

TRANSIT

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Tillikum as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

ROAD WORK

*SDOT warns you may see work trucks parked on the high bridge while crews wrap up planned work inside.

*One last mention: The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project shifted traffic flow to the outside lanes last Tuesday as planned, and removed the temporary crosswalk at 39th. Fairmount Avenue remains closed beneath the bridge until the entire project wraps up.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!