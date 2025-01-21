TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Post-holiday Tuesday

6:02 AM: Good morning – it’s Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

SCHOOLS

Reopening today, post-holiday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny and a high in the low 40s are expected today. Sunrise/sunset – 7:47 am and 4:54 pm. (5 pm sunset on Saturday!)

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Also on a regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!