The list for 2025’s first West Seattle Sunday

(Ferry in Saturday’s murk, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Top Pot Doughnuts (4709 California SW).

HIGH TIDE: 12.8-foot “king tide” at 9:05 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage!), plus beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

CANDIDATE FORUM: 10 am online forum organized by the 34th District Democrats as part of the process to fill at least one legislative vacancy – link and participant info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to make your project happen, or to assemble a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Monthly music in support of the WSFB (bring cash and/or nonperishable food to donate), 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), this month: Misha Yolleck and Michael Partington.

DRIFTWOOD’S 2ND ANNIVERSARY: As previewed here, Driftwood (2722 Alki SW) turns two today, and is celebrating with a 4-8 pm open house-style party – get your ticket(s) here.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide (which runs through New Year’s Day)? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!