BIZNOTE: Alki restaurant/bar Driftwood about to mark a milestone

The Alki business district has undergone a lot of change lately – one grand opening, two closures in the span of one week – but today we have news of a celebration. Driftwood proprietors Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan are about to celebrate their venue’s second anniversary, with three days of special events, followed by a four-week shutdown for maintenance. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share with you:

January 5th, 2025 will be Driftwood’s 2nd anniversary. We would not have been here without your support and are grateful to have you alongside our journey.

To celebrate, we are having some special events, and have just released tickets for them!

Meet the chefs on Friday and Saturday 1/3 and 1/4 with an Anniversary Tasting Menu

• Both days will have a 5 pm seating and a 7:45 pm seating. You’ll enjoy a 5-course tasting menu with optional beverage pairings. We will showcase some of our favorite dishes as well as some specialty products and exclusive ingredients from our wonderful farm partners in the area.

• There will also be opportunities to hear from the chefs about the dishes themselves and what inspired their creation. An event not to be missed!

You’ll enjoy a tasting menu that includes

• 4 savory courses

• 1 dessert course

• Additional Wine / Cocktail pairings available for purchase

On 1/5 (our actual anniversary date), from 4 pm-8 pm, we’ll host an open house-style reception with bubbles, passed apps, coffee, music, live-fire grilling, and lots and lots of shellfish. This style of event is meant to be casual, community-focused, and fun. Looking forward to seeing all of our supporters whom we love so dearly. Food is included in the ticket price. Beverages can be purchased throughout the night.

We look forward to celebrating Driftwood’s birthday with you soon. Warmest wishes for the Holidays.

Holiday hours:

Closed our normal Tuesdays and Wednesdays (12/31, 1/1) as well as 1/2 to prepare for our Anniversary events.

Driftwood will be closed 1/6-1/31 for round 4 of repairing our floors. Excited to welcome everyone back on February 1st! Reservations are available 30 days in advance.