West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

35℉

Still school-shopping? One more wave of West Seattle open houses, tours

January 21, 2025 7:33 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Throughout school-enrollment season, we’ve listed open houses and tours – for all types of schools – in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. But some happen first thing in the morning, too early for our daily front-page event-reminder list, so we’re publishing this note about some upcoming events:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: This year the district website does not have its usual page with a master list of open houses and tours; we’ve heard from a few schools, and added their events to our calendar – up next, a Roxhill Elementary tour and Highland Park Elementary tour/open house, both this Thursday night. Otherwise, you’ll have to directly contact a school in which you’re interested, and find out their plan. SPS does say “many” (not all) schools will be represented at its Admissions Fair at district HQ on February 1. … Also of note, West Seattle High School‘s open house for incoming students is set for January 30.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS: All three of our area’s Catholic Schools, which all run through 8th grade, are having open houses this Sunday (scroll down this page for info on all three) – Holy Family Bilingual, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Holy Rosary.

PRESCHOOLS: Alki Co-op Preschool is moving to a new location this fall, and having an open house there tomorrowARK Preschool in Arbor Heights has an open house planned for February 8.

ANY OTHER EVENTS? If your school has an open house/tour event coming up but you haven’t sent us info for our calendar, it’s not too late – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "Still school-shopping? One more wave of West Seattle open houses, tours"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.