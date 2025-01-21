Still school-shopping? One more wave of West Seattle open houses, tours

Throughout school-enrollment season, we’ve listed open houses and tours – for all types of schools – in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. But some happen first thing in the morning, too early for our daily front-page event-reminder list, so we’re publishing this note about some upcoming events:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: This year the district website does not have its usual page with a master list of open houses and tours; we’ve heard from a few schools, and added their events to our calendar – up next, a Roxhill Elementary tour and Highland Park Elementary tour/open house, both this Thursday night. Otherwise, you’ll have to directly contact a school in which you’re interested, and find out their plan. SPS does say “many” (not all) schools will be represented at its Admissions Fair at district HQ on February 1. … Also of note, West Seattle High School‘s open house for incoming students is set for January 30.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS: All three of our area’s Catholic Schools, which all run through 8th grade, are having open houses this Sunday (scroll down this page for info on all three) – Holy Family Bilingual, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Holy Rosary.

PRESCHOOLS: Alki Co-op Preschool is moving to a new location this fall, and having an open house there tomorrow … ARK Preschool in Arbor Heights has an open house planned for February 8.

ANY OTHER EVENTS? If your school has an open house/tour event coming up but you haven’t sent us info for our calendar, it’s not too late – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!