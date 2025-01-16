SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS hosts midseason wrestling tournament

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Wednesday night was a big night for high school wrestling in West Seattle, as four Metro League rivals took to the mats at the Chief Sealth International High School gym. For this mid-season tournament, Chief Sealth and West Seattle each matched up against O’Dea and Nathan Hale high schools. The individual matches were intense and exciting as the teams start the home stretch toward the state tournament in late February.

Chief Sealth started off the evening on a high note, crushing the O’Dea Fighting Irish 53-14. This was a satisfying victory over a team that has given Sealth trouble in the past. West Seattle battled hard against O’Dea but came up short 30-56. Nathan Hale did not field enough wrestlers for the results to be official, but both West Seattle and Sealth handily defeated the Raiders wrestlers.

Sealth coach Maurice Dolberry said his team is peaking just at the right moment. He said the boys’ team has the talent and drive to achieve the school’s best ever showing at the state tournament. Girls’ wrestling is one of the fastest-growing high school sports, and the Sealth girls are poised to do well at State too.

West Seattle coach Shon Sweet said that his team wrestled really well, and he expects to have a handful of wrestlers that make the state tournament. Sweet is working on growing the West Seattle team and says, “Wrestling is for everyone. No matter your size or body type, whether you’re a boy or girl, there’s a place for you on the team.” That spirit of inclusion was fully evident at the tournament, with boys and girls from lightweight to heavyweight cheering each other on from the sidelines.