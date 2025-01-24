SOFTBALL: West Seattle High School team offering clinics for younger players

West Seattle High School‘s softball team is inviting younger players to clinics in two weeks to get ready for the upcoming season – two sessions, for beginners and more-advanced players. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

West Seattle High School’s softball team is putting on a one-day clinic Sunday, February 9, for girls ages 7–13 at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex upper field, for $25. Beginner Session 8:30-10:00 am, Advanced Session 10:15-11:45 am *Check in begins 15 minutes before each session. Each session will cover the skills in the infield, outfield and hitting. No pitching and catching instruction will be held. Players, please bring softball equipment and payment if you are paying in cash. Questions, please email jenny_ignacio@hotmail.com

You can register in advance with this form.