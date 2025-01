Thanks to Chris Frankovich for the photo! That Matson cargo ship (Manulani) is one of the vessels that have sounded horns in the past hour-plus as they navigated through sailboats participating in today’s Duwamish Head Race, organized by the Three Tree Point Yacht Club. While Chris’s photo showed a view from west-facing southwest West Seattle, VesselFinder shows about 20 racers currently off Alki.