REUNION: Attention, Chief Sealth Class of 1975!

(WSB file photo)

After we published the reunion announcement for Chief Sealth‘s Class of 1965 earlier this week, we heard from the class that graduated 10 years later, trying to get the word out about their milestone reunion too:

Attention, Chief Sealth High School Class of 1975 Graduates!

The date, time and location for this auspicious occasion – our 50-Year Class Reunion, has been secured. Classmates have already begun registering for this epic event. Deposits are due, so early registration would be greatly appreciated. The registration form is attached. You can find detailed information on the flyer posted on the Chief Sealth High School Class of 1975 Facebook site. Below are a few of the details for our awesome event:

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Location: The Museum of Flight, 9404 East Marginal Way South – Skyline Room

Catering: Buffet dinner catered by McCormick & Schmick’s

Cost: $90 per person (up to 150 attendees, then $98 per person); cost includes free entrance for a self-guided tour of the Museum day of the reunion

Attire: Casual

Parking: Free

RSVP: Advance registration only – send your registration form in now!

We anticipate this to be an affair to remember! Looking forward to seeing you May 17th!

Debra Zueger Taylor

d_taylor_97@comcast.net

Reunion Committee Chair